What is the worth of Georgina Rodriguez’s engagement ring from Cristiano Ronaldo?

As determined by Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, the centre stone may be a perfect, D-colour diamond of more than 30 carats, worth an eye-watering £4 million. Laura Taylor, engagement ring consultant at Lorel Diamonds, gave a slightly lower estimate for the centre stone weight at 15 to 20 carats, worth more than £1.6 million. London-based Tobias Kormind, of 77 Diamonds, even went so far as to speculate that the ring might be a 37-carat masterpiece featuring a centre stone of 35 carats, setting its value at staggering £4 million.

The romance between the couple started in 2016 when they met at a Gucci boutique where Georgina was an employee. Since then, they have created a lovely family with two daughters, Alana, 7, and Bella, 3. Georgina is also a mother figure to Ronaldo’s other three children Cristiano Jr., 15, and twins Eva and Mateo, 8.

This dazzling ring heralds a new era for the couple long at the eye of the marriage storm, which Ronaldo had previously stoked by calling Georgina his wife. The behemoth stone, its dazzling faceting and monumental glint, is the perfect icon for one of the world’s most recognisable and fashionable couples.