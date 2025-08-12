Sara Ali Khan’s hit roles that stole the show and our hearts

So, as Sara celebrates another year of life, success and puns so bad that they’re good, let’s take a closer look at the characters she’s embodied, the stories she’s told and why each one has resonated so deeply with audiences today

Mukku in Kedarnath

Right from her debut, Sara made a splash by choosing a role far removed from the usual glamorous starlet image. As Mukku, a stubborn, small-town girl from a traditional Pandit family, she captured the essence of a middle-class India with grace and honesty. This wasn’t just acting, it was a heartfelt portrayal of resilience, love and vulnerability wrapped in simple yet powerful emotions.