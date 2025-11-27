Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly marry Georgina at this special venue

The Funchal Cathedral of Madeira is dear to Ronaldo for too many special reasons. The venue is not even two miles away from the hospital in which the football star was born. Moreover, 12-year-old Cristiano started his footballing journey in the youth club, Nacional da Madeira where he spent two years. The club is also just minutes away from the historic cathedral.

The special cathedral, is a significant place of worship even after hundreds of years. The roof of the cathedral is made of Madeira cedar wood full of intricate carvings, making it a beautiful location as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met in 2016 and have been dating ever since. The couple have been a happy family of seven including two children, Alana (7) and Bella (3) born to them and three from Ronaldo's previous relationships: Cristiano Jr (15) and twins Mateo and Eva (8).

Following the proposal, Ronaldo had revealed that it was their kids that suggested him to ask Georgina's hand in marriage and he complied. While rumours about the time and venue of the couple's wedding is abuzz, the news is awaiting confirmation.

The Al-Nassr star will be more focussed on the FIFA World Cup in 2026, after which his wedding is reportedly scheduled.