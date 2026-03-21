Cristiano Ronaldo stuns in royal daglah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr

Sharing his picture, the 41-year-old footballer wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness."

Cristiano's Eid wish is more than a casual formality. His special look gives homage to the rich history of the festival, and the country he has spent the last few years in.

The internet, quite obviously, lost its cool when the picture dropped. The Portuguese footballer's partner, Georgina Rodríguez commented with heart-eyes emojis, clearly expressing her love for the unique look. Many fans showered their love and shared their Eid greetings.

"EID MUBARAK MY BROTHER", one fan wrote. "Finally the GOAT himself congratulates us Eid", another fan wrote. "My brother, best in the world", another comment read.

The picture went viral and became widely circulated, across football fan pages and official sports platforms. When a legend puts effort, the world notices and reciprocates the love.