Jose Mourinho made Cristiano Ronaldo cry? Luka Modric reveals a locker room moment

Luka Modric brought this incident up while talking about how equally Jose Mourinho treated all his players, and no mistake went unnoticed, even if it was by one of the greatest footballers in the world.

Modric also expressed how grateful he is for Mourinho and how direct he is in his dealings with team players. "It was him who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived… I regret having him for only one season", Luka Modric shared.

The player had transferred from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and so, Modric only got one season under Jose Mourinho who left the Spanish club in 2013.

Modric went on to elaborate on Mourinho's work ethic, something he has appreciated by several players throughout his career. He said, "Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he is honest… he is special, as a coach and as a person. He treated Sergio Ramos and a newcomer the same way: if he had to tell you something, he told you".

After a glorious stint at Real Madrid, Luka Modric left Real Madrid following the 2024-2025 season and now plays for AC Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in 2018 to join Italian club Juventus.