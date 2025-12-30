Cristiano Ronaldo wants 1,000 goals before he ends career

"It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated," Ronaldo said after being named the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."

In an interview with Piers Morgan last month Ronaldo said he planned to retire from football soon.

"I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. I will probably cry," said Ronaldo.