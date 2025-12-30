Cristiano Ronaldo wants 1,000 goals before he ends career

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that retirement is not on his agenda until he reaches the milestone of 1,000 career goals.
The 40-year-old added two more strikes to his remarkable record in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud on Saturday, lifting his combined total for club and country to 956 goals.
Ronaldo, who has been with Al-Nassr since 2022, committed his future to the Saudi Pro League side by signing a fresh two-year contract last July, a deal that will keep him playing past his 42nd birthday.
"It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated," Ronaldo said after being named the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.
"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.
"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."
In an interview with Piers Morgan last month Ronaldo said he planned to retire from football soon.
"I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. I will probably cry," said Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has been in prolific form for Al-Nassr this season, he netted 13 times in 14 matches, with the club sitting four points clear at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings.
However, despite the forward racking up 112 goals in 125 games since joining the club, Al-Nassr have lifted just one trophy during his spell, the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.
The veteran attacker is also Portugal’s all-time leading scorer with 143 goals and Real Madrid’s record marksman with 450. He stands alone as the only footballer to score more than 100 goals for four different clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo revealed in November that the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will mark his final appearance on the international stage.
He famously led Portugal to their first-ever men’s international title when he captained the side to victory at Euro 2016 in France.
