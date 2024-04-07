All you need to know about Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, a vibrant tapestry woven with joy, gratitude, and delicious food, marks the culmination of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. After a month of abstaining from dawn to dusk, the arrival of Eid is a reason for grand celebration.
The festivities begin with the sighting of the crescent moon, signifying the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. This joyous occasion, however, isn’t confined to a single date. The appearance of the moon can vary slightly across regions, leading to localised celebrations.
This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall around April 10 or 11, marking the culmination of Ramadan which began on March 11. Muslims believe the holy Quran was first revealed during this sacred month, adding a layer of historical significance to the celebrations.
Eid-ul-Fitr transcends religious boundaries, symbolising not just the end of fasting but also prosperity, harmony, and inner peace. It’s a time to shed negativity and embrace loved ones. The joyous occasion kicks off with a delicious pre-dawn meal, a fitting reward for a month of discipline.
Beyond the delectable pre-dawn meal, Eid is a social extravaganza. Families and friends gather, exchanging well wishes of “Eid Mubarak” while adorned in their finest attire. The aroma of rich delicacies like Biryani, Haleem, and Seviyan fills the air, a testament to the culinary preparations that go into making Eid a feast for the senses. Children, the stars of the show, receive gifts and money (Eidi) from elders, adding to the festive spirit.
So, if you find yourself surrounded by the joyous sounds of Eid celebrations, take a moment to appreciate the cultural tapestry it represents. It’s a celebration of faith, family, and the sweet rewards of self-discipline, all culminating in a vibrant display of community and togetherness.