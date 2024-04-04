The highly anticipated French Art of Living exhibition held at the Bikaner House in New Delhi from March 20 to 22, saw a stellar lineup of dignitaries. Organised by Business France in collaboration with the French Institute in India, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and OGAAN-India Design Week, this event surpassed expectations bringing together over 30 French brands spanning various sectors, including living heritage enterprises (EPV), architectural agencies, tableware, furniture to name just a few along with more than 300 professional visitors each day ranging from architects, interior designers, art gallery, importer / distributor, royal families, HNIs and socialites from New Delhi.

The grand opening night on March 20, graced by His Excellency Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari, and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, set the tone for the event: 70 VIPs were invited for an exclusive preview dinner and tour of the exhibition, enabling engaging and insightful conversations with brands. The evening concluded with a sophisticated French dinner hosted at the Bikaner House ballroom transformed in the mirror gallery of Versailles castle by Mathieu Lustrerie, FéauBoiseries, and Lesage Interieurs, marking a memorable start to the two-day event.

The exhibition officially opened to the public on March 21, filling Bikaner House with captivating French-inspired decors, with each room showcasing multiple brands.

Notably, the ballroom featured a special exhibit by Féau Boiseries, Mathieu Lustrerie, and Lésage Interieurs, showcasing luxurious craftsmanship. Credits for the seamless flow and stunning scenography go to GCG Architects, a French Indian firm of Dev Gupta, who has developed a creative ambiance throughout the exhibition, highlighting the participating French brands inside and outside the Bikaner buildings.

In addition to the exhibition, the event hosted a series of enlightening talks titled Creative Dialogue, organised by the French Institute in India, featuring renowned brands and designers discussing topics such as design history and the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creation. With over 100 attendees, these discussions were a notable success.