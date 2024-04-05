The Baha’is next door

Even before the sun is about to set on the lawns of the Baha’i House of Worship (the Lotus Temple) and the programme to commemorate the 100 years of the community’s elected body in India begins, Kazem Samandari is everywhere. Samandari, the founder chairman of the French bakery house L’Opéra, is a senior member of the Baha’i community— numbering around 4,000 in Delhi and over two million in India—in the city. From greeting different religious leaders to diplomats and politicians, and connecting them to each other, he is working ‘the room’. But was there a time when he was perhaps the odd man out at social gatherings?

“Our family moved to Delhi in 2008. It happens often that I or my family are the only Baha’i in a room, at a conference, at an event or a social gathering,” he says. “But our faith teaches us to be open to other faiths so there is hardly any feeling of otherness. ‘In the room’ we find people who follow the teachings of Baha’u’llah so in that sense we feel as they are Baha’i too,” he says. This active embrace of others has ensured that no outsider stays so for long and this has made India receive Baha’i ideas and its people, taking from them what they will. In many quarters, Baha’is are seen interchangeably as people of a ‘faith’ or a ‘community’ with a certain worldview.