Mohamed Salah's Liverpool days are coming to an end after this season

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has announced that he will be leaving the English club at the end of this season. On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the Egyptian forward announced the news that he will part ways with the club after nine glorious years.
Mohamed Salah has finally made the news, hurting all his fans at Liverpool. The star forward will not play for the English club after the 2025/26 season, the 33-year-old footballer announced on Tuesday.
Salah had joined Liverpool from Italian club Roma back in 2017 and has played 435 matches for the club so far. With a staggering 255 goals to his name, he is the club's third all-time goalscorer.
While his stint at Anfield may be over, his nine years at the club have been nothing short of magical. He lifted the Champions League trophy with the club in 2019 and won two Premier League titles with Liverpool in the 2019/20 and 2024/25 seasons.
He has also won a Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups with the Reds. His stellar contribution to the club has earned him four Premiere League Golden Boots.
Mohamed Salah took to his social media to post an emotional video and announce his departure. The video began with a montage of his best moments on field. The player then said. "Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."
He continued, "I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club."
Thanking everyone who has been a part of the club during his time and the fans who supported him through thick and thin, Salah concluded, "Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home to me and to my family. Thank you for everything.Because of all of you, I will never walk alone."
Liverpool also made a statement as they prepare to bid one of their club legends a farewell. "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season. With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield", the message read.
Despite his departure from the European club at the end of the son, Mohamed Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa clarified on X that there is no confirmation about the footballer's next destination. So fans will have to wait till they know which club the Egyptian forward will be representing next season.
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