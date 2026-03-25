Mohamed Salah's Liverpool days are coming to an end after this season

Salah had joined Liverpool from Italian club Roma back in 2017 and has played 435 matches for the club so far. With a staggering 255 goals to his name, he is the club's third all-time goalscorer.

While his stint at Anfield may be over, his nine years at the club have been nothing short of magical. He lifted the Champions League trophy with the club in 2019 and won two Premier League titles with Liverpool in the 2019/20 and 2024/25 seasons.

He has also won a Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups with the Reds. His stellar contribution to the club has earned him four Premiere League Golden Boots.

Farewell messages

Mohamed Salah took to his social media to post an emotional video and announce his departure. The video began with a montage of his best moments on field. The player then said. "Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."

He continued, "I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club."