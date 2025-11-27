Arne Slot addresses sack speculation as Liverpool continue to suffer

Liverpool's dismay continues as the club suffered a 4-1 loss to PSV at home, during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match. Previously, over the weekend the Arne Slot coached team suffered another tragic defeat at Anfield, losing 3-0 to Nottingham Forest.
The back-to-back losses have led to Liverpool's ninth defeat in 12 games, marking their worst run in more than 70 years. Naturally, coach Arne Slot's job seems to be in jeopardy and he has addressed the ongoing rumours.
With nine losses in the last seven games, Liverpool has managed to achieve the club's worst 12-game run since 1953-54.
Before losing to Nottingham, Liverpool also lost to Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat, marking three straight losses with a margin of three goals: a first in 72 years.
With such unfortunate performance from a club that won the Premiere League earlier this year, fans and critics think coach Arne Slot may be fired. With his job under scrutiny, Arne Slot has acknowledged the poor performance by the team.
Addressing the sacking rumours, Arne said, "It is a shock for everyone, for the players, for me, this is very, very unexpected. I am feeling safe, I am okay though. It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked".
Arne did not claim that the rumours were baseless, given how Liverpool is fairing currently and acknowledged that the team needs to buck up before it is too late to salvage the season.
Arne Slot further added, "If any manager around the world loses football games, let alone as many as we have lost, it’s quite normal people have an opinion about that. If it’s fair or unfair, it’s for other people to judge. Is that normal? I think it is. If you lose so many times, people start talking about that. I have got a lot of support from above. I am okay with my position...I feel the trust".
In their upcoming Premiere League fixture, Liverpool will visit West Ham United on November 30, 2025.