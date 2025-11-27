Palash Muchhal’s SM18 tattoo for Smriti Mandhana sparks buzz amid wedding postponement

After Palash posted photos of his new SM18 tattoo celebrating Smriti, there was excitement surrounding their upcoming wedding on November 23, 2025. This excitement was not to last long, however, since shortly after posting the tattoo, his fiancée’s father had a serious medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. Both families were under tremendous duress with all the media attention on the couple. It was later reported that he is now safe and recovering at home.

A few days after these events, Palash himself was hospitalised due to chest pain and emotional stress. His mother later confirmed that he’d cried uncontrollably before the hospital admission because he was overwhelmed. Fortunately, he has since been released from the hospital.

In addition to that, the news of them breaking up is gaining more traction as Mandhana’s good friend and teammate, Radha Yadav, unfollowed Palash on social media, which sparked more rumours regarding the couple’s relationship status. The spread of a wedding invitation card on social media, speculation from fans, and both families remaining quiet about the situation have all aggravated the curiosity of the public. Nonetheless, people close to the couple continue to assert that the reason for delaying the wedding was due to health issues for both Palash and Mandhana and not due to any problems with their relationship.