Who is Palaash Muchhal, whose wedding with Smriti Mandhana was called off in the wake of a rumoured cheating scandal?

Music composer Palaash Muchhal who was set to marry World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana on November 23, has found himself at the centre of a social-media uproar.
Palaash and Smriti's wedding was postponed as Smriti's father suffered a heart attack on the day of the wedding and hospitalised. Shockingly, Palaash himself was hospitalised shortly after and soon after Smriti removed all wedding-related content from her social media.
This shocked fans as many believed the wedding would be held at a later date; it was unclear why the World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana, who was team India's highest run-scorer with 434 runs in nine innings would erase traces of her engagement and wedding from her social media pages.
However, Reddit was soon flooded with allegations against Palaash Muchhal after alleged screenshots of private messages between him and an unnamed woman went viral.
According to posts circulating on Reddit and Instagram, the unidentified woman claimed she had been chatting with Palash and went on to publish screenshots their conversation where Palaash invites her to go for a swim with him.
However, that's not all. Several sources have claimed that Palaash Muchhal cheated with a choreographer the day before the wedding which may have led to Smriti's dad Srinivas Mandhana's heart attack.
Although these shocking claims have not been verified in any way, the alleged messages quickly sparked a fiery debate across social media. Palaash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal requested for privacy for her family.
Born in 1995 and raised in Indore, Palaash Muchhal trained in classical music before moving into Bollywood. He got his first significant break in 2014 with Dishkiyaoon and went on to compose for films like Sweety Weds NRI and Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho.
Muchhal has composed several well-received songs for films, with prominent examples including "Party Toh Banti Hai" from Bhoothnath Returns and "Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui" from Dishkiyaoon. His song "Musafir" from the film Sweetiee Weds NRI, featuring Atif Aslam and was well-received.
Palaash is known for blending a foundation in Hindustani classical music with contemporary pop and electronic arrangements. Palaash Muchhal has also composed numerous popular singles and directed over 40 music videos for major labels. He often collaborates with his sister, the acclaimed playback singer Palak Muchhal.
More than a year before he crossed paths with Smriti, Palaash proposed to his then-girlfriend Birva Shah, a medical student at Jai Hind College, in a dramatic, film-style gesture. The pair had reportedly been introduced through mutual friends and quickly connected.
A photo of Palaash bending on one knee in front of Birva went viral; the couple was standing inside a heart made with rose petals.
His relationship with Smriti Mandhana is believed to have begun in 2019, after the two met through mutual acquaintances in Mumbai’s creative community.