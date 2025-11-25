Who is Palaash Muchhal, whose wedding with Smriti Mandhana was called off in the wake of a rumoured cheating scandal?

Music composer Palaash Muchhal who was set to marry World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana on November 23, has found himself at the centre of a social-media uproar.

Palaash and Smriti's wedding was postponed as Smriti's father suffered a heart attack on the day of the wedding and hospitalised. Shockingly, Palaash himself was hospitalised shortly after and soon after Smriti removed all wedding-related content from her social media.

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding called off; is infidelity the reason behind the shocking split?

This shocked fans as many believed the wedding would be held at a later date; it was unclear why the World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana, who was team India's highest run-scorer with 434 runs in nine innings would erase traces of her engagement and wedding from her social media pages.

However, Reddit was soon flooded with allegations against Palaash Muchhal after alleged screenshots of private messages between him and an unnamed woman went viral.