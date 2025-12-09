Wayne Rooney feels Mohamed Salah is "destroying" his own legacy at Liverpool

Rooney said on his podcast that Arne Slot should simply ask the Egyptian player to sit out the Champions League match against Inter Milan scheduled for Tuesday.

"Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say 'you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable'", Rooney opined.

The former player further added, "Take yourself off to AFCON and let everything calm down. If I was him there would be no way he would be in the team".

Wayne Rooney feels that for the good of the club, the situation needs to be sorted out and relationships need to mend.

Liverpool is having a disappointing season with Mohamed Salah unable to get on the scoresheet for the club since November 1. His constant exclusion from the team's starting 11 has made him angry with the club. The player said that he feels Liverpool has not kept the promises he was made when he renewed his contract.

Mohamed Sala's contribution to the club has been phenomenal. The 33-year-old player has netted the ball 250 times in 420 appearances. Hence, him starting on the bench for the past three matches has surprised many.

Rooney did not appreciate Salah publicly criticising Liverpool and the management. "He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool...It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He's gone about it all wrong", the Premiere League legend said.