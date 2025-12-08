Mohamed Salah criticises Liverpool, says he has been "thrown under the bus"

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has unleashed his inner critic in a recent rant against his own club. On Saturday, in yet another disappointing match, Liverpool drew to Leeds United 3-3, a match which did not feature Salah.
The Egyptian star lashed out at his club and expressed his disappointment with the management. He accused Liverpool of not breaching promises that were made when he signed his renewed contract.
Liverpool had been crowned the Premiere Champions in the 2024-25 season. Months later, their form has dropped as the club's dismal season continues. Liverpool currently sits in the eighth place in the league table with 22 matches from 15 matches.
Amidst the challenging period, Mohamed Salah has some harsh words for the club, making the situation more tense. The 33 year-old footballer reportedly told the press that he feels Liverpool has thrown him "under the bus".
"The third time on the bench, I think, for the first time in my career. I’m very, very disappointed, to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years, and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench, and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame", Salah said.
The footballer added, "I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club".
During his confession to the media, Mo Salah even hinted at a possible exit from his beloved club after being made to sit down. This has caused concern among fans. "This club, I always support it...I love the club so much...I called my mum yesterday – you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew. I said to them...I don’t know if I am going to play or not, but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup of Nations", Salah said.
