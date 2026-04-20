Sandra Bullock joins Instagram, says won’t be posting ‘selfies or makeup tutorials’

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock is quite “excited” to join Instagram, and is looking forward to her time on the content-sharing app.

Sandra Bullock gets on the Instagram bandwagon!

The 61-year-old actress recently joined the platform, gaining more than five million followers within days.

However, the actress shared that she's still learning how to use Instagram. She said at an event, “It didn't feel like it would ever be my thing. I do have two kids, and I was like, I need to figure this out. So I’d been on social media, but quietly, just to learn and shop.”

Sandra wanted a plan before launching her Instagram account and admitted she is far from spontaneous when it comes to social media. She said, “I’m not spontaneous. I need to think about it. How does that affect what I can contribute? How badly can I f*** it up? Which, that will come, and I'm just going to lean into that.”