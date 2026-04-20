Director Himjyoti Talukdar brings an acclaimed Assamese childhood read to the silver screens this May

A

While it is often seen as a story for teenagers, I felt it had layers that could connect just as strongly with adult audiences. I chose to reimagine the protagonist as a collegegoing young man in his late teens, around 19–20, rather than a younger teenage boy as in the original. In today’s context making the character slightly older would open up the story to more nuanced, contemporary concerns. It gave us the space to engage with deeper emotional and social realities while still holding on to the core spirit of the original narrative.