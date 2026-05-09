Is Santiniketan becoming a costume for Instagram-era cultural tourism?

The modern Santiniketan aesthetic is built on escaping the hyper-urban life without giving up cultural capital. They go there to become a slightly more poetic version of themselves. You can see it everywhere on social media. A carousel begins with a train window shot, then a photo of Khoai landscape at golden hour, maybe a close-up of dokra jewellery, a book by Rabindranath Tagore placed next to black coffee. Everyone is wearing handwoven cotton while pretending they did not spend forty minutes coordinating the outfit. The subtext is always the same: ‘I have taste. I am grounded. I romanticise slowness.’ Mud walls, open skies, baul sangeet, batik prints are silent luxury for people who think the word ‘luxury’ is spiritually embarrassing.

Why Santiniketan works so well on the internet

The internet loves places that are visually coherent and Santiniketan is almost unfairly photogenic. The red earth, the muted textiles, the soft afternoon light, the low-rise architecture, the art-school energy — everything already looks curated. But the appeal runs deeper than visuals.

Santiniketan carries cultural legitimacy. The place comes preloaded with intellectual and artistic history. Tagore’s presence shapes the town’s identity, whether through Visva-Bharati’s atmosphere, local crafts, or the broader idea of living artistically.