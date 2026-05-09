Is Santiniketan becoming a costume for Instagram-era cultural tourism?

A trip to Santiniketan used to mean literature students on a shoestring budget, art school kids carrying sketchbooks, and Calcuttans making the annual pilgrimage during Poush Mela. But now it means Instagram dumps with grainy film filters and a Sahana Bajpaie song, cotton sarees, silver jhumkas, terracotta cups of cha and tote bags with Bengali typography.
Santiniketan is no longer just a place between West Bengal, but an internet personality category. Somewhere between the rise of ‘soft living’ aesthetics and urban burnout, Santiniketan has graduated from a cultural town into a moodboard. The internet gave it a new identity: call it ‘Santiniketancore’.
The modern Santiniketan aesthetic is built on escaping the hyper-urban life without giving up cultural capital. They go there to become a slightly more poetic version of themselves. You can see it everywhere on social media. A carousel begins with a train window shot, then a photo of Khoai landscape at golden hour, maybe a close-up of dokra jewellery, a book by Rabindranath Tagore placed next to black coffee. Everyone is wearing handwoven cotton while pretending they did not spend forty minutes coordinating the outfit. The subtext is always the same: ‘I have taste. I am grounded. I romanticise slowness.’ Mud walls, open skies, baul sangeet, batik prints are silent luxury for people who think the word ‘luxury’ is spiritually embarrassing.
The internet loves places that are visually coherent and Santiniketan is almost unfairly photogenic. The red earth, the muted textiles, the soft afternoon light, the low-rise architecture, the art-school energy — everything already looks curated. But the appeal runs deeper than visuals.
Santiniketan carries cultural legitimacy. The place comes preloaded with intellectual and artistic history. Tagore’s presence shapes the town’s identity, whether through Visva-Bharati’s atmosphere, local crafts, or the broader idea of living artistically.
And this is where the romance starts becoming exhausting. Spend enough weekends in Santiniketan now and you begin to notice a strange phenomenon unfurling. People crowd around bauls singing under the trees with phones held inches from their faces, recording ‘raw Bengal soul’ for their Instagram stories. Tourists jump into santhali dance circles for reels, laughing breathlessly while captions later speak about ‘feeling connected to the roots.’ Then the performance ends and many quietly walk away without leaving behind even the price of a mishti. The same visitors who speak passionately about sustainability and slow living will bargain aggressively over a handcrafted batik saree or a kantha stole at Sonajhuri Haat as if shaving off two hundred rupees from an artisan’s livelihood is something to be proud of. The same people happily spend thousands at aesthetic cafés with ceramic crockery and jazz playlists, but suddenly become ruthless negotiators when dealing directly with local craftspeople.
And yes, there are now endless reels ranking the ‘best cafés in Santiniketan.’ The internet knows exactly where to find gourmet coffee and a plate of photogenic spaghetti aglio olio in Bolpur.
But ask some of these same aesthetic pilgrims about entity Srijani Shilpagram or Chhatimtala and the reaction is often blank panic, like you just asked them to explain quantum physics in Sanskrit. For many people, Santiniketan today is a consumable moodboard, which feels especially ironic in the town shaped by Rabindranath Tagore, who believed culture was meant to deepen human sensitivity.
Perhaps that is the real discomfort beneath Santiniketancore.
Not that people are visiting Santiniketan. The town has always welcomed wanderers, artists, students, drifters and romantics. It is that too many now arrive looking only for aesthetic validation. And Santiniketan, with its handcrafted textures and literary associations, looks authentic even when heavily curated. On Kabiguru’s 165th birth anniversary, it is hard not to wonder what he would make of becoming a background reference in someone’s weekend dump caption.
The rise of Santiniketancore shows us the growing exhaustion with urban excess and digital hyper-speed. Santiniketan is accessible enough for a weekend trip from Kolkata, culturally prestigious enough and visually rich enough to thrive online. More importantly, it allows people to perform a version of themselves that feels thoughtful. Whether that version is fully real is beside the point. Internet aesthetics have never been about reality. They are about aspiration. And now, aspiration looks like red earth roads, handwoven cotton, a little existential longing, and a train ticket to Santiniketan.
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