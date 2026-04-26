Antonela Roccuzzo's summer bikini photo on Instagram draws massive attention

Antonela Roccuzo continues to remain in the news in both on-field and off-field matters. In their match against. Antonela recently posted a picture of herself sunbathing in a yellow and white bikini with the caption "Summer has begun."
The social media post by Antonela Roccuzzo created a lot of buzz on the internet, with some people lauding the photo and others posting some remarks about it. One such remark said, “Dude, you can find those photos with thousands of chicks who must be just as committed as Anto. Go ahead and cancel them, or are there so many that you can't keep up?” Another person said, “These women, instead of collaborating more with the world on serious things like that, will have that brain- such that they could help the Argentine kids, but their brain isn't up to it for continuing to just do pure stupid shit.”
Another time when Antonela Roccuzzo became the centre of attention was earlier this January when she posted a picture from the beach and received millions of likes. In that picture, she was seen wearing a colourful floral bikini while spending time with a friend on the beach.
Antonia Roccuzzo has created an identity outside of her relationship with Lionel Messi as a model, entrepreneur, influencer, and philanthropist. Although Antonella is known for living a very private and family-oriented life, she is eventually becoming more popular around the world. She spends much of her day being private. Antonella has supported many large brands such as Adidas over time.
She remains in the limelight amid significant football events when Inter Miami CF is involved and when Lionel Messi takes centre stage. In the meantime, the Inter Miami CF side must find a way to bounce back in their upcoming matches in the MLS after suffering yet another disappointing tie.