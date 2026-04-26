Antonela Roccuzzo's summer bikini photo on Instagram draws massive attention

Antonela Roccuzo continues to remain in the news in both on-field and off-field matters. In their match against. Antonela recently posted a picture of herself sunbathing in a yellow and white bikini with the caption "Summer has begun."

Antonela Roccuzzo social media reaction and growing global profile

The social media post by Antonela Roccuzzo created a lot of buzz on the internet, with some people lauding the photo and others posting some remarks about it. One such remark said, “Dude, you can find those photos with thousands of chicks who must be just as committed as Anto. Go ahead and cancel them, or are there so many that you can't keep up?” Another person said, “These women, instead of collaborating more with the world on serious things like that, will have that brain- such that they could help the Argentine kids, but their brain isn't up to it for continuing to just do pure stupid shit.”