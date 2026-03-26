NBA's Luka Doncic compares Lionel Messi to Michael Jordan, Real Madrid fans disagree

While he compared Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo to LeBron James, Lionel Messi was likened to the all-time great, Michael Jordan. His comparisons might be due to the similarity in their mindsets. Cristiano and LeBron, both 41, are known for their insane longevity who refuse to back down even in their 40s.

Messi and Jordan, on the other hand, are both revered as legends, and even superhumans, in their respective fields, who have become synonymous with the sports they play.

No matter the logic, fans, especially from the Cristiano camp, were not happy. One user wrote, "lol they are off messi can never be mj he’s more of a curry." Another said, "Messi is nothing like mj cr7 is more like him the both three peat twice". Another person noted, "He basically just said messi is the goat". "CRISTIANO = MJ", a fan corrected.

Many agreed with Luka's comparison. One person said, "Even the former Real Madrid player Luka Doncic rates messi higher than Ronaldo". "unfortunately there isn't a messi in the nba history, if MJ, Curry and Magic were 1 player maybe", another person opined.

Luka Doncic's other comparisons panned out as follows:

Erling Haaland - a younger Kevin Durant

Kylian Mbappe - Nikola Jokic

Vinicius Junior - Steph Curry