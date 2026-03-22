Kevin Durant overtakes Michael Jordan for No 5 on NBA scoring list in Rockets’ win

On a night when Kevin Durant moved past Michael Jordan into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, the 37-year-old was already focused on what lies ahead.

“Four more to go,” he said with a smile.

Kevin Durant’s climb continues as he passes Michael Jordan

Durant dropped 27 points in Houston’s win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, surpassing Jordan in the process. Entering the fourth quarter with 21 points, he edged closer with a three-pointer with under five minutes remaining. On his next attempt, he nailed another three from nearly the same spot in the right corner, taking his career total to 32,294 points, two more than Jordan.

He raised his arms briefly in celebration as the crowd erupted.

Asked about a favorite memory or interaction with Jordan, Durant dismissed the idea of choosing just one.