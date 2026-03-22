Kevin Durant overtakes Michael Jordan for No 5 on NBA scoring list in Rockets’ win

On a night when Kevin Durant moved past Michael Jordan into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, the 37-year-old was already focused on what lies ahead.
“Four more to go,” he said with a smile.
Durant dropped 27 points in Houston’s win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, surpassing Jordan in the process. Entering the fourth quarter with 21 points, he edged closer with a three-pointer with under five minutes remaining. On his next attempt, he nailed another three from nearly the same spot in the right corner, taking his career total to 32,294 points, two more than Jordan.
He raised his arms briefly in celebration as the crowd erupted.
Asked about a favorite memory or interaction with Jordan, Durant dismissed the idea of choosing just one.
“No. That’s like asking me do I got a favorite Drake song,” he said. “No, they’re just all great. MJ has so many great moments. He just personifies iconic god level – just everything that I believe in, he personifies.”
Though Durant missed a potential game-winner in the closing seconds, Amen Thompson followed up with a tip-in to seal a 123-122 victory for the Rockets. Thompson, who was only four years old when Durant entered the league, spoke of his admiration.
“That’s legendary,” he said. “Just being on a team with greatness like that, it’s inspiring, for sure. And witnessing him break these records, it’s been cool to watch.”
The Rockets marked the milestone with a tribute video ahead of the final play, showcasing highlights from Durant’s career alongside moments from Jordan, prompting a standing ovation from fans.
Durant had already overtaken Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) earlier this season. Next on the list is Kobe Bryant, who sits fourth with 33,643 points.
“It’s an honor for everybody to be a part of that,” coach Ime Udoka said. “And as KD has said in the past, I don’t think he cares much about it in the moment. He’s really focused on the season and what we’re trying to accomplish, but I don’t want to just make it an afterthought. Passing Michael Jordan is obviously a huge accomplishment and we celebrated that with him.”
Now in his 19th NBA season, though he missed all of 2019-20 due to injury, Durant is playing his first year in Houston following a blockbuster trade from Phoenix last summer.
A 16-time All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medallist, Durant is also a four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, league MVP in 2013-14 and an 11-time All-NBA selection.
Despite the milestone, Durant said he remains grounded in the process.
“It’s cool, but it’s hard to take in when you’re still on the journey, when you just care about getting better,” he said. “I don’t ever want to downplay stuff like that, but I’ve got to get up and come to work tomorrow.