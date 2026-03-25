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'I won’t get naked again...' Daniella Chavez, who was linked with Cristiano Ronaldo, refuses nude posts until O’Higgins sack the manager

OnlyFans star and former Playboy model, Daniella Chavez, slams Chilean club’s coach over poor results
Daniella Chavez has announced she will not post any nude content again until O’Higgins, sacks their manager Lucas Bovaglio
Ronaldo's ex-playmate, Daniella Chavez refuses to get naked until O’Higgins sack manager
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Daniella Chavez, who once slept with Cristiano Ronaldo, has declared that until her beloved soccer team O'Higgins fires their manager Lucas Bovaglio, she will not produce nude content. According to her, O'Higgins' poor performance on the field has had a big influence on her life off the field.

Daniella Chavez slams O’Higgins’ manager

At the moment, the Rancagua-based team ranks ninth place in the Chilean Liga de Primera, having played seven games and recorded three wins, two draws, and two losses. The team's dismal performance throughout this season has included their elimination from Copa Libertadores qualifying by the Colombian club Deportes Tolima, two successive draws - both terribly disappointing games - vs. Calera & Limache.

Daniella Chávez, who has been a very vocal supporter of O’Higgins, has said, “[Bovaglio] has taken away even my desire to make love. Now I just want him to realize this or leave and take his players with him. What a mediocre and uninspired coach. That’s why he was available. I won’t get naked again until Bovaglio is out of O’Higgins.”

This adult star has an unusual ultimatum but has an enormous social media presence with around 20 million followers in all. In addition, she is an established OnlyFans creator and has worked as a Playboy bunny, including being an issue cover model for Playboy Mexico back in July 2015.

Daniella Chavez was also involved as an investor when she purchased shares in amateur Chilean side Rancagua Sur Sports Club. In 2015 she claimed to have been sexually intimate with Cristiano Ronaldo while he was dating Irina Shayk. She said, “Cristiano was very shy at first, but when he built up his confidence was quite a man, though still a bit fearful. He loved me, but the idea was not to show it. I just wanted to fulfil a dream and have sex with him. I love his body. He liked my face, my breasts and the fact that he had never slept with a Playmate.”

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Daniella Chavez has announced she will not post any nude content again until O’Higgins, sacks their manager Lucas Bovaglio
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OnlyFans star and former Playboy model, Daniella Chavez
Daniella Chavez, who was linked with Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo's ex-playmate, Daniella Chavez

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