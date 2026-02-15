Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr after sitting out three games, leads team to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr's lineup for Saturday's match at Al Fateh after sitting out the club’s previous two Saudi Pro League fixtures.

Wearing the captain’s armband, he was included in the lineup alongside João Félix, Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman, and found the net just 18 minutes into the match.

Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory, with Ayman Yahya sealing the result with a late goal. The win lifted the team to second place in the league table, just a point behind leaders Al Hilal.

As per reports, Ronaldo had missed earlier matches against Al Ittihad and Al Riyadh due to frustration over the club’s lack of backing in the recent transfer window.

He was reportedly dissatisfied with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds a 75% stake in Al-Nassr, over its reluctance to strengthen the squad, particularly as fellow PIF-backed rivals Al Hilal secured the signing of his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.