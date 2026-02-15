Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr after sitting out three games, leads team to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr's lineup for Saturday's match at Al Fateh after sitting out the club’s previous two Saudi Pro League fixtures.
Wearing the captain’s armband, he was included in the lineup alongside João Félix, Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman, and found the net just 18 minutes into the match.
Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory, with Ayman Yahya sealing the result with a late goal. The win lifted the team to second place in the league table, just a point behind leaders Al Hilal.
As per reports, Ronaldo had missed earlier matches against Al Ittihad and Al Riyadh due to frustration over the club’s lack of backing in the recent transfer window.
He was reportedly dissatisfied with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds a 75% stake in Al-Nassr, over its reluctance to strengthen the squad, particularly as fellow PIF-backed rivals Al Hilal secured the signing of his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.
However, sources revealed this week that Ronaldo agreed to return after the PIF addressed his key concerns, including settling overdue player salaries and restoring greater autonomy to the club’s senior management.
Following the controversy, the Saudi Pro League released a statement reiterating that its clubs operate independently and are responsible for managing their own financial affairs.
"Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual -- however significant -- determines decisions beyond their own club," the league said.
Ronaldo's goal on Saturday was his 18th in the league this season, level with Al Qadsiah's Julián Quiñones in the race for the Golden Boot but two behind Al Ahli's Ivan Toney.