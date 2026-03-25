Sourav Ganguly calls IPL 'as big as NBA’ after Rajasthan Royal’s USD 1.63 billion deal

According to multiple reports, the escalating financial market for the Indian Premier League, includes Rajasthan Royals selling for $1.63B (approximately INR 15,290 crore). It continues to rise rapidly across all areas of franchise valuation and global investment interest in the IPL. "It's as big as the NBA," said former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, due to rising franchise values and interest from all over the world in investing into the league.
Sourav Ganguly recently addressed media at an event in Noida and said, "It is only going to greater heights. I have been hearing RCB is also on sale. I don't know what has happened to that. It's great news for IPL. I played the first ball of the IPL in 2008, RCB vs KKR. We smashed them at Chinnaswamy Stadium and I faced the first ball. To see IPL grow to these heights is phenomenal. It also goes to show the game expanding, and some of the buyers are from America, and the game is going to that part of the world with interest, especially Indian cricket, it is fantastic."
Rajasthan Royals was acquired by a US-based consortium, headed by Kal Somani. The purchase was contingent upon consent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and will probably occur post 2026 season. The team has increased in value substantially since it was purchased for an estimated 67 million dollars back in 2008. The team's current value is significantly higher, with over 65% of the franchise owned by Manoj Badale, and rising continually in value with regard to his share of ownership. The franchise was initially one of the least valued in the league at the time of its inception.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, another elite franchise, has been reported to have entered the marketplace and may be valued at above $2 billion. Sourav Ganguly emphasised the financial growth of the league. He said, “It's mind-boggling numbers for a franchise and a cricket team which plays three months a year, but great news for Indian cricket and the way forward. I think it’s already as big as the NBA. The broadcast rights are as big as anywhere in the world, even compared to football.”
Launched in 2008, the Indian Premier League has become an international sports powerhouse.