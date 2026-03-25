Sourav Ganguly calls IPL 'as big as NBA’ after Rajasthan Royal’s USD 1.63 billion deal

Rajasthan Royals was acquired by a US-based consortium, headed by Kal Somani. The purchase was contingent upon consent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and will probably occur post 2026 season. The team has increased in value substantially since it was purchased for an estimated 67 million dollars back in 2008. The team's current value is significantly higher, with over 65% of the franchise owned by Manoj Badale, and rising continually in value with regard to his share of ownership. The franchise was initially one of the least valued in the league at the time of its inception.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, another elite franchise, has been reported to have entered the marketplace and may be valued at above $2 billion. Sourav Ganguly emphasised the financial growth of the league. He said, “It's mind-boggling numbers for a franchise and a cricket team which plays three months a year, but great news for Indian cricket and the way forward. I think it’s already as big as the NBA. The broadcast rights are as big as anywhere in the world, even compared to football.”

Launched in 2008, the Indian Premier League has become an international sports powerhouse.