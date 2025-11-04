Old video of Sourav Ganguly goes viral, where he claims women don't need to play cricket

For the past few days, India has been basking in the glory of its women’s cricket team’s historic World Cup victory. Celebrations are everywhere, and national pride has reached its highest peak. Amid the nationwide wave of celebrations, let's rewind to 2011, as a video resurfaces on the internet, in an interview, Bengal’s favourite former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, literally said, “There’s no need for women to play cricket”. Was it a slip of tongue… or subtle misogyny?

Sourav Ganguly’s 2011 remarks on Women’s Cricket go viral as India celebrates World Cup win

An old video has resurfaced online, and it’s got netizens talking. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was chatting with a host about cricket and the future of the game when the topic turned to cricketers’ kids. After mentioning Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, the host cheekily asked: what if his daughter Sana wanted to play cricket? Ganguly’s reply? “Ami Sana ke baaron korbo. Meyeder cricket khelaar dorkaar nei (I’ll ask Sana not to, because girls don’t need to play cricket)." Needless to say the Internet has a lot of opinions.