Sourav Ganguly files Rs 50 cr defamation case against Uttam Saha over Lionel Messi Kolkata event

Kolkata’s legendary Salt Lake Stadium is accustomed to the fever of football fervor. However, Lionel Messi’s recent GOAT India Tour has had a bitter aftertaste for the elites as well as the fans in Kolkata. Instead of marking a commemoration for football passion, the event has erupted into a high-profile legal dispute as former India Cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has brought a staggering defamation case for Rs 50 crores.

Sourav Ganguly files defamation case Argentina Fan Club of Kolkata president

The legendary ‘Dada’ has filed a case against Uttam Saha, the president of the Argentina Fan Club of Kolkata. This comes following claims levelled by Uttam against Sourav that allegedly linked the latter to the collapse at the Yuva Bharati Stadium on the December 13. This is according to reports that claim Uttam accused Sourav of being a ‘middleman’ for the event's chief organiser, Satadru Dutta. This has Sourav terming the claims “false, malicious and offensive.”

A night of disarray

Despite fans paying hefty dollars for tickets, the event was plagued with chronic mismanagement. There was chaos at the event as VIPs and officials stormed the pitch, blocking the view for thousands of fans in attendance. This was so bad that Messi’s presentation had to cut short after just 20 minutes as he was immediately moved away for his own safety.