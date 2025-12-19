Inspired by Maa Durga, the Shakti Collection blends tradition with wearability

“I was deeply moved by Maa Durga—her elegance reflects beauty, calm, and care; her crown and ornaments symbolise royalty and power; and the fire around her represents inner strength and confidence. I was deeply moved by these qualities when I last visited India during Navaratri—the colours, the light, and the energy were truly awe-inspiring,” says Anna.

This collection is truly a dialogue between two cultures. From India, Anna drew the richness of symbolism, motifs, and festive grandeur, and from Italy, she brought in lightness, minimalism, and wearability.

“We worked with white zircon, golden yellow, light orange, and orange red coloured stones, paired with pearls in round, drop, and mogra bead forms. The pieces are finished in elegant platings like rose gold, silver, and yellow gold. The motifs are inspired by Maa Durga’s crown, ornaments, flames, and her nurturing form. Each material and design detail was chosen to embody strength, elegance, and a sense of celebration,” explains Anna.

The collection is versatile, light, and wearable enough for everyday, but also special and statement-worthy for festive occasions. “Shakti is about celebrating yourself, whether it’s in daily life or during a festival, so you can carry your power with you always,” adds Anna.

Prices start at Rs 799. Available online.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress