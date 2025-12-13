Plant-based leather bags gain popularity in India’s sustainable fashion scene

So what inspired Sarthak to launch an ethical bag brand? “It began with a feeling that somewhere along the way, we stopped being human enough in the things we create. We celebrate design, speed, and perfection, but we forget the hands, the hearts, and the harm that often lie behind them. This brand was my way of pausing and asking: Can fashion feel? Can it care? I didn’t want to just build a brand; I wanted to show that empathy still has a place in modern design,” shares Sarthak.

However, he was particular about one thing—that cruelty-free shouldn’t mean compromise. He was fascinated by how materials like cactus, banana, olive, and even eucalyptus could mimic leather and sometimes even surpass it in feel and durability. “Choosing plant-based leather was our way of proving that kindness can be luxurious. It’s not just a material choice for us; in fact, it’s a moral one!”

The brand name, which means ‘individual’, celebrates every person’s choice to stand for something kinder. “Our philosophy has always been to make fashion more human, where individuality isn’t defined by trends but by values. Traditional leather comes at a high environmental cost—from animal cruelty to chemical tanning that pollutes water and soil. Plant-based materials use far less water, generate less carbon, and repurpose agricultural waste that would otherwise be discarded. We don’t use any plastic across our supply chain—not in packaging, not in logistics, not even in the smallest detail,” he explains.

Even the linings inside the bags are made from orange fibre. And every product comes with a one-year free warranty, and customers can return their bags for a buyback discount. “It’s our way of saying: take care, repair, and return when it’s time, so nothing goes to waste,” he says.

The brand already has a loyal clientele, and their new collections—Trundl, Trove, and Tana Bana—have begun carving their own space.

The most rewarding aspect for Sarthak has been hearing people say that “Vyakti makes them feel good, not just look good.”

“That’s when I know we’re doing something right. Seeing a community form around kindness, awareness, and design—that’s been the most beautiful part of this journey,” he adds.

Prices start at Rs 2,000 onwards. Available online.

