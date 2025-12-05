Why modern silver jewellery is winning over younger audiences

Radhika Bihani Kabra, founder of Nitya—House of Silver, says the collection celebrates individuality through vibrant coloured stones and bold designs. “Every piece in the collection is a signature creation crafted with the intention of being one-of-a-kind. We’ve stayed away from repetition to ensure that each customer feels unique and truly special when wearing our jewellery. It’s festive, fresh, and designed to stand out.”

For Radhika, it was the birth of her daughter, Nitya, that inspired the founding of the brand. “She brought with her not just immense joy but also clarity and inspiration. She became the driving force behind this venture. It’s a reflection of my journey, rooted in love and purpose,” she shares.

Silver has always appealed to Radhika—“both for its beauty and its wellness benefits. “It’s known to be good for the body, and unlike other metals, it’s far more accessible while still being elegant and versatile. Silver brings a refreshing sense of modernity, allowing for contemporary designs without compromising on tradition or affordability. I believe silver is steadily reclaiming its place in fine jewellery, especially with younger audiences looking for quality with meaning,” she says.

Every piece in the festive collection is a signature creation. While each is unique in its own way, Radhika is most excited about a few pieces. “We’ve poured our hearts into every piece, so it’s hard to pick just one favourite! That said, I’m especially excited about our bracelets and earrings. They strike a beautiful balance between minimalism and elegance. They’re versatile, easy to style, and perfect for festive or wedding occasions,” she says.

The collection features timeless stones like emeralds and red rubies—colours that naturally complement traditional Indian attires. “You can pair our statement earrings with a sari or style our minimal cocktail bracelets with lehengas for a chic, modern wedding look,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 2,000. Available online.

