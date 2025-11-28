Saaya collection brings heritage-inspired handbags to festive wardrobes

At the heart of Saaya lies the belief that every shadow carries a story. “Each bag in the collection is crafted as a canvas where shadow and light meet. You will find textures, embroidery, and sculptural forms standing out,” says Neeharika Leekha Wadhwa, founder and creative director, The Leather Garden. What elevates the collection to heirloom quality is hand embroidery, and delicate beadwork.

“Apart from the unique materials and techniques used, countless hours of handwork have gone into the making of each bag, where every bead, stitch, and detail has been placed with care so that they outlast time. It’s meant for the woman who appreciates artistry over trend and carries pieces that speak of heritage,” she says.

The collection takes visual cues from the silhouettes of jharokhas, courtyards, and palatial architecture. Through muted earthy tones, rich fabrics, and subtle pops of festive colour, Saaya mirrors the quiet luxury of dusk light spilling across stone walls or marble floors. “They are rooted in minimalism yet layered with cultural nuance; they are contemporary and deeply connected to heritage,” shares Neeharika.

The signature designs include the Seher potli (crafted in gold, ivory, blush, blue, and black), the Rangrez, Tara, and Sitara potlis; sculptural barrel bags like Rooh, Raaz, and Mehfil; as well as versatile mini bags such as Savera, Sukoon, and Khwab. Metallic statement pieces like the Shaam bags in gold and silver bring in a festive brilliance, making the line versatile for both celebratory evenings and timeless wardrobes.

Prices start at Rs 8,900. Available online.

