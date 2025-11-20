A new bridal collection inspired by Indian symbolism and contemporary craftsmanship

Jenil Zinzuwadia of Radhika Jewellers tells us that Nayi Kahani was born from the idea that a bride’s story doesn’t end with marriage; it begins there. “In today’s world, brides are not just stepping into homes; they’re stepping into chapters of ambition, identity, partnership, and self-expression. We wanted to create a collection that celebrates this evolution. Each design in Nayi Kahani is crafted as a milestone—not just for her wedding day, but for the journey that lies beyond,” shares Jenil.

Unlike traditional collections that are often occasion-specific, this one blends tradition with versatility. “You’ll find polki statement necklaces that can be restyled post-wedding, gold bangles that stack beautifully with everyday wear, and diamonds that feel bridal but never overdone,” he says.

Each piece in Nayi Kahani begins with a moment—the delicate calm of a bride’s first steps into her new home or the lasting warmth of a mother’s embrace before the wedding. “These moments are translated by our design team into tangible forms—through fluid curves, ancestral textures, and motifs like lotuses and peacocks, which are rich in Indian symbolism and emotion. Once the visual language is established, we select materials that reflect the essence of the story,” explains Jenil.

Gold, for instance, is often used to embody comfort, lineage, and strength, while uncut polki stones represent the raw beauty of tradition. Pearls are added for softness and grace, and coloured gemstones bring a lively vibrancy to reflect joy, festivity, and individuality.

One standout example is a 120g antique gold necklace, featuring peacock and lotus motifs accented with semi-precious stones, a pearl mala, and elegant detailing. “Despite its volume and grandeur, the design is surprisingly lightweight, making it versatile enough to pair with a bridal lehenga or a contemporary dress. This piece took over two months from initial sketch to final polish,” he says.

The collection features statement bridal jewels in 22kt gold, while lighter, more contemporary pieces are set in 18kt gold.

“Polki, with its raw, uncut allure, plays a central role in the more regal pieces, connecting modern brides to their ancestral roots while remaining fresh in silhouette. Natural diamonds—specifically VVS/ VS clarity, F-G-H colour—are used to accentuate form and sparkle. Unlike traditional diamond-heavy pieces, our approach with Nayi Kahani is to let diamonds highlight rather than dominate, preserving the intimacy and delicacy of the designs,” says Jenil.

You will also find coloured gemstones like rubies, tourmalines, tanzanites, emeralds, and sapphires that accentuate the designs, making themmatch with both Indian and Western attires.

“The collection relies on both traditional Indian techniques like kundan; jadtar setting, and heritage antique finishes, and modern manufacturing processes for durability and refinement. This hybrid approach allows us to produce jewellery that are handcrafted yet couture-ready,” he adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

