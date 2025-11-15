Pearls, Swarovski, and hand-embellished fabrics shine in Destination Bridal 2025
Taraasa’s Destination Bridal 2025 unfolds as an ode to the modern bride’s journey where every thread carries emotion. The couture-led sub-brand from Frontier Raas reimagines bridalwear through its philosophy of past-present-forever, with a promise in fluid harmony. From ivory lehengas to luminous pastels and bold reds, each piece is a celebration of craft. We speak with Gaurang Batra, creative director of Frontier Raas, about translating emotion into couture and designing heirlooms for the contemporary bride.
Signature techniques and textiles that define the collection
What was the inspiration behind the theme past–present–forever for the Destination Bridal 2025 collection?
Weddings are more than just ceremonies; they are deeply layered transitions from being a daughter to becoming a partner, from one family to another, from yesterday to tomorrow. That was the inspiration we have tried to capture in this collection.
How do you see today’s bride navigating tradition and modernity, and how does this collection speak to that duality?
Today’s bride doesn’t see tradition as restrictive. What she look for in her wedding wardrobe is individuality, which is a reflection of her personality—traditional yet modern. Destination Bridal 2025 responds to this duality by blending timeless bridal silhouettes with modern couture detailing like pearls, Swarovski crystals, sequins, and stonework that bring a new lightness to bridal wear.
Can you share some signature techniques or textiles that define this collection?
The collection is heavy on modern hand-embellishment. Instead of traditional zari or resham, you will find pearls, Swarovski stones, sequins, cutdana, and fine hand-finishing that create depth without heaviness. These embellishments are worked onto light yet luxurious fabrics as tissue, organza, georgette, and net. These fabrics were chosen so that brides can layer, drape, and travel beautifully. Outfits like luminous tissue lehengas with delicate pearl work and Swarovski shimmer are symbolic of how we combine artistry with modern refinement.
What was the design process like from initial sketches to final fittings for this emotionally layered collection?
We started with the bride’s journey, which is a mix of nostalgia, celebration, and promise. Then the sketches were made translating this emotion into silhouettes. Fabrics were selected for their fluidity, lightness, and grandeur. You will find the embroidery enhancing the fabric, very subtle and not overpower, giving depth and texture while keeping the bride’s ease in mind. We wanted the bride to feel at ease while still embodying the grandeur of couture.
Which fabrics and silhouettes have taken centrestage, and why?
Voluminous lehengas with structured panels, layered skirts, flowing sharara, and dreamy dupattas dominate the collection. Fabrics like organza, tissue, georgette, and net were chosen as they are classy and light—fit for a beach or palace wedding. Outfits like ombré lehengas embroidered with pearls and Swarovski stones demonstrate how fluid fabrics can deliver both drama and comfort.
The collection moves from heritage ivories to shimmering pastels to bold reds—what’s the story behind this colour progression?
Colour has meaning. In this collection you will find ivories and golds, representing bride’s roots and blessings of tradition. There are also luminous pastels—lavenders, aquas, and peaches—that reflect the joy, romance, and lightness of modern celebrations. We cannot ignore the bold red, as it is timeless and iconic for an Indian marriage.
In what ways does Destination Bridal 2025 cater specifically to the destination bride of today?
The modern destination bride needs couture that is versatile, light, and easy to carry across locations, while still retaining grandeur. Destination Bridal 2025 caters to this with ensembles that layer well, pack well, and transition seamlessly from ceremony to celebration.
How does Taraasa as a couture-led sub-brand differ from Frontier Raas’ larger vision?
Frontier Raas as a house is about celebrating Indian craftsmanship and offering occasion wear that speaks to diverse audiences bridal, festive, and beyond. Taraasa, as its couture-led sub-brand, is more intimate and narrative-driven. It focuses exclusively on couture as a form of storytelling.
