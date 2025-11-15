Pearls, Swarovski, and hand-embellished fabrics shine in Destination Bridal 2025

A

We started with the bride’s journey, which is a mix of nostalgia, celebration, and promise. Then the sketches were made translating this emotion into silhouettes. Fabrics were selected for their fluidity, lightness, and grandeur. You will find the embroidery enhancing the fabric, very subtle and not overpower, giving depth and texture while keeping the bride’s ease in mind. We wanted the bride to feel at ease while still embodying the grandeur of couture.