A royal collaboration: Reimagining Jaipur’s iconic Pachranga flag through jewellery

“The Pachranga flag is an integral part of Jaipur’s story, and its colours belong to all who call this city home. With this collection, we have recontextualised Jaipur’s spirit into designs that are rooted in our heritage. This collection is for everyone who carries Jaipur in their heart, wherever they may be,” says Princess Gauravi Kumari who heads The Palace Atelier.

The Pachranga flag, first adopted by Raja Man Singh I in 1585 after his victory in Kabul, is deeply ingrained in Jaipur’s history. Its vivid five stripes, traditionally hand-dyed with natural pigments, are said to represent the five elements of nature-earth, air, water, fire, and space. Akanksha Arora of Tribe Amrapali, shares, “Pachranga is a story that needed to be retold, celebrated, and reinterpreted for today. This collaboration allows us to carry Jaipur’s heritage forward in a way that feels modern, versatile, and accessible. ”

The artistry of the collection draws from motifs ingrained in the royal insignia and the architecture of the City Palace. “The sun emblem takes center stage alongside playful charms inspired by palace motifs. Crafted through techniques such as hand engraving, repoussé-style detailing, intricate stone setting, enameling, and thread work, every piece embodies the city’s celebrated craftsmanship,” says Akansha.

The collection features necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, all featuring motifs emblematic of Jaipur’s regal identity like palace arches, sun emblems, lotus patterns, and delicate charms. Colours and stones reflect Jaipur’s vivid heritage palette, with semi-precious stones, pearls, and gold accenting the entire collection making it timeless. The pieces balance vibrancy and subtlety, ensuring playfulness without overwhelming, making them easy to wear for diverse occasions.

