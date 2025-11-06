Sunaina Khera’s The Pink Postcard bridal collection brings Jaipur’s romantic charm to life

There’s just something about the colour pink that screams fun and frolic. Blushing Jaipur is more than willing to indulge your pink mania, thanks to designer Sunaina Khera’s latest bridal collection, The Pink Postcard, inspired by the timeless beauty of Jaipur. True to its name, the collection is all things fun, featuring dreamy silhouettes.

Sunaina Khera on creating a modern bridal story through The Pink Postcard

“The Pink Postcard feels like a return to what I love most—building a complete bridal collection,” says designer Sunaina Khera. “It’s our first full drop in a while, which makes this one feel especially close to me. I wanted every piece to feel effortless—the kind of look that stays with you."