Sunaina Khera’s The Pink Postcard bridal collection brings Jaipur’s romantic charm to life
There’s just something about the colour pink that screams fun and frolic. Blushing Jaipur is more than willing to indulge your pink mania, thanks to designer Sunaina Khera’s latest bridal collection, The Pink Postcard, inspired by the timeless beauty of Jaipur. True to its name, the collection is all things fun, featuring dreamy silhouettes.
Sunaina Khera on creating a modern bridal story through The Pink Postcard
“The Pink Postcard feels like a return to what I love most—building a complete bridal collection,” says designer Sunaina Khera. “It’s our first full drop in a while, which makes this one feel especially close to me. I wanted every piece to feel effortless—the kind of look that stays with you."
The collection features a globally inspired colour palette, Sunaina’s signature 3D florals, and her vision of blending modern bridal style with timeless traditions. Every outfit is handcrafted in Sunaina’s atelier by her trusted team of karigars. From katdana and sequins to delicate threadwork and sculpted blossoms, the embellishments reflect her signature style. Fabrics are chosen with care—weightless silk organza, romantic Chantilly lace, and airy tulle—ensuring that while the embroidery is intricate, the garments remain light and comfortable. We spoke to the designer to get into the details of the collection.
What drew you to Jaipur as the backdrop and inspiration for The Pink Postcard?
Jaipur just felt right for this collection. It has that mix of heritage, warmth, and understated luxury that we really connect with. When we came across Padmaa Jaipur, it instantly clicked—the colours, the textures, the light, everything aligned with what we had in mind. Even the name The Pink Postcard came from a giveaway we did, and it tied back so beautifully to the city that inspired it all.
This collection tells a full bridal story—how did you approach the narrative across the 14 looks?
We wanted the collection to feel like a complete bridal journey, from lighter, playful pieces to the more statement ones. Each look brings out a different side of what it means to be a modern bride—easy, expressive, and still deeply connected to the idea of celebration.
Your signature 3D florals and bubbly embroidery return in this collection—how have you evolved them this season?
3D florals have become synonymous with our work; they're part of who we are as a brand. The bubbly embroidery was something we wanted to revisit. Earlier it was done in black, but this time we used a white base and added multicolored threadwork. The colours were picked from across the collection, so everything aligned beautifully.
The colours are dreamy. How did you choose each shade, and what do they represent to you?
Colour is where everything starts for us. We were drawn to warm pastels this time—ivory, blush, mango, champagne, powder blue. Each shade naturally led to the next. Nothing was planned too technically; it was more about what felt right. The idea was to keep it soft, wearable, and true to what the brand stands for.
What’s your take on how bridal fashion in India is evolving—are brides becoming more expressive in their choices?
Brides today know exactly what they want. There’s so much individuality in the way they choose their looks now. It’s no longer about following a rulebook; it’s about finding what feels authentic to them. They’re picking pieces that reflect their personality, not just what’s expected of a bride—and we absolutely love it.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl