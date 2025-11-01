The new Rabari Collection brings bold patterns and earthy elegance

Jigar Mali, a fashion house that prides itself on its traditionally rooted aesthetics and distinctive use of heritage crafts, has dropped its latest festive and wedding collection, which is nothing short of breathtaking. Each ensemble is an ode to femininity, handcrafted to reflect, enhance, and celebrate India’s rich culture. Titled Rabari, the new collection draws inspiration from the indomitable spirit of the Rabari community—known for their nomadic lifestyle, and vibrant traditions.

Mirror-work, motifs, and craft techniques

The ensembles are a celebration of mirrors, stitches, and textured surfaces. Each piece is unapologetic, untamed, and impossibly regal.