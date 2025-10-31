Anita Dongre elevates Indian craftsmanship to couture in AW25 Crafts of India

Anita Dongre has long been a force of quiet revolution in Indian fashion— a designer who balances beauty with purpose, tradition with modernity. With her new Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, Crafts of India, she revisits the country’s rich textile heritage through a contemporary lens, spotlighting crafts like ajrakh, bandhani, banarasi silk, and pichhwai.

Building an ethical fashion empire

From her eco-conscious home overlooking a forest, the designer leads a life as intentional as her design philosophy—growing her own food, driving electric, and practising mindful consumption. The founder of the Rs 1,000-crore House of Anita Dongre, with brands like AND, Global Desi, Pinkcity, and Grassroot, she has built an empire on ethics as much as aesthetics. Her collaboration with SEWA continues to empower women artisans across rural India, proving that fashion can uplift as much as it adorns.