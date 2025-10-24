Sanjay Garg on reimagining Indian luxury and the unions behind his new collection

A

For craft to survive, it needs periodic design interventions—within the craft itself—while staying true to its roots. I also believe that overselling the “craft story” often turns into emotional blackmail: appealing to sentiment rather than design. At the end of the day, a product must be a blend of design, craft, and quality.

With every collection, we try to introduce something new. It’s an opportunity to innovate within textiles. Raw Mango is not so much about the revival of textiles as it is about imagining textile futures—constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible within the language of craft. In this collection, we’ve seamlessly brought together kadhai and bunai. Our garments have always leaned toward weightless ornamentation—introducing new motifs and techniques within the weave—but in this collection, ornamentation takes on a more prominent role. The tactile embroidery on brocade gives the textiles a more ornate, celebratory feeling.

With Laheriya, we reinterpreted the visual vocabulary of traditional turbans, using layered colours and the tie-dye technique to create festive textiles. In Agama, we introduced Ikat Mashru—a textile from the Deccan—into our design language, producing saris and outerwear. These are just a few recent interventions. In Children of the Night, the pallu becomes the blouse, or we’ve woven Varanasi brocade with lycra on the handloom to imagine what a knit might look like if made traditionally.