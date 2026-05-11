Lionel Messi reaches 100 goal contributions faster than anyone in MLS

Lionel Messi has made history yet again but to him, it has just been another Saturday. On May 9, 2026, his team, Inter Miami defeated Toronto FC 2-4 and the captain scored one goal and had two assists. This makes him the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions since he achieved the feat in just 64 matches.

Lionel Messi makes history yet again

Football legend Lionel Messi may be 38-years-old but he continues to crucial. During Saturday's match in the MLS, the player reached 100 regular-season goal contributions in just 64 matches, the fasted ever in the league's history.