Lionel Messi has made history yet again but to him, it has just been another Saturday. On May 9, 2026, his team, Inter Miami defeated Toronto FC 2-4 and the captain scored one goal and had two assists. This makes him the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions since he achieved the feat in just 64 matches.
Football legend Lionel Messi may be 38-years-old but he continues to crucial. During Saturday's match in the MLS, the player reached 100 regular-season goal contributions in just 64 matches, the fasted ever in the league's history.
The previous record holder was Sebastian Giovinco who achieved the fear in 31 more games. After Saturday's game, Messi has 59 goals and 41 assists and he joined MLS only in 2023. Recently, the Argentine footballer also became the eighth player to have 100 appearances in Inter Miami's history.
A statement released by the club celebrating the feat, detailed the countless ways in which Messi has been instrumental in the short span of time. "He was key in captaining Inter Miami to its historic first four trophies by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference title and the 2025 MLS Cup", the statement read.
Listing his individual achievements, the club said, "Messi has continued setting the standard since his arrival in MLS, including winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists) and being named Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player both in 2024 and 2025 to become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons."
Lionel Messi is also the all-time top goalscorer and leads in assists, in Inter Miami, with 87 goals and 57 assists in the 101 appearances across competitions.