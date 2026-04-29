FIFA introduces second yellow card amnesty period at World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is weeks away and the tournament is set to implement a slew of changes this time. This edition of the World Cup is historic and unique because of the introduction of the enlarged 48-team format for the first time. Earlier, only 36 teams would compete in the tournament.
With an increased number of teams and matches, FIFA has been forced to rethink some rules, especially related to yellow cards. A new rule has introduced a second amnesty period for yellow cards.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off in June. This time, the tournament has introduced an expanded 48-team format which has led to an extra knock-out stage, the round of 32.
In earlier World Cups, all yellow cards that players received in the tournament were wiped after the quarterfinals to ensure no one missed the final due to yellow cards in two matches.
FIFA has planned to avoid suspensions even further and has therefore brought in the new changed where a second amnesty period will apply. According to the new rule, yellow cards will be wiped twice, once after the group stage and then, a second time after the quarterfinals.
While this will reduce suspensions in knock-out stages, if a player receives two yellow cards before the amnesty points, they will face suspension. The decision was approved by FIFA during a meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
The body issued a statement saying, "Reflective of the expanded format with an extra knockout round, the FIFA Council confirmed an amendment to the regulations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup whereby single yellow cards in the final competition will be canceled after the group stage and then again after the quarterfinals".
The clearing of players' disciplinary records twice is a new rule that will allow players to start afresh in the knockout stages. An expanded format brings challenges and the nerve is always tested during the World Cup.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off on June 11, 2026 and will conclude with the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. The biggest tournament of football will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico.
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