FIFA introduces second yellow card amnesty period at World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is weeks away and the tournament is set to implement a slew of changes this time. This edition of the World Cup is historic and unique because of the introduction of the enlarged 48-team format for the first time. Earlier, only 36 teams would compete in the tournament.

With an increased number of teams and matches, FIFA has been forced to rethink some rules, especially related to yellow cards. A new rule has introduced a second amnesty period for yellow cards.

FIFA changes rules related to yellow cards ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off in June. This time, the tournament has introduced an expanded 48-team format which has led to an extra knock-out stage, the round of 32.