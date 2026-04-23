Lamine Yamal to miss remaining season due to injury, World Cup spot in jeopardy

In their official statement following Lamine's check-up, Barcelona said, "Tests this Thursday have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg."

It further said, "The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. He will miss the remainder of the league season but is expected to be available for the World Cup."

The news has shocked football fans who are awaiting a Lamine Yamal masterclass on Spain's behalf in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The teenage star had a key role to play during his country's marvellous victory in the 2024 Euro Cup. Two years later, Spain is among the favourites to win football's biggest tournament and are heavily relying on the 18-year-old.

While Barcelona's statement implied that Lamine will hopefully recover before the World Cup, the possibilities missing out on some of the matches cannot be ruled out, given the short time frame.

However, his absence from Barcelona's squad will definitely be a huge loss for the Spanish Club who are currently sitting on top of the La Liga table, weeks away from winning the competition.