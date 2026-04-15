Barcelona out of Champions League after challenging defeat to Atletico Madrid

However, it started well for Hansi Flick's Barcelona as they completed the comeback within the first quarter of the match after Barca star scored the first goal of the night at 4 minutes and Ferran Torres doubled the lead on the night at 24 minutes, bringing the two teams level on aggregate. Things changed when Ademola Lookman regained Atletico Madrid's lead at 31 minutes.

In the first leg of the quarter-finals last week, Barcelona struggled to get the results after Pau Cubarsi was red-carded and the team was down to 10 men. History seemed to repeat in the matter of a week when Barcelona defender Eric Garcia was sent off after a much-debated tackle of Alexander Sorloth.

Barcelona, once again missing a man, did not lose their spirit and made several opportunities, but to no avail. Their hard-fought battle in the last quarter to at least force a draw and take the match to extra-time yielded no results, leaving the players, staff and fans heartbroken.

Diego Simeone's side, despite the initial scare, powered through the challenges to achieve what they came for: a spot in the semi-finals. The last time Atletico Madrid secured a semi-final spot in the UCL was back in 2016/17, making this win even special.

Barcelona's wait for a Champions League trophy continues, and it has been painfully long since they won the silverware back in 2015, with legends like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Andres Iniesta, all in the team.