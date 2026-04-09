Ten-man Barcelona stunned by Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarter-final

Barcelona started the match with energy and promise, having multiple attempts, but a red card changed it all. The Spanish giants were one man down after Pau Cubarsi was sent off and they struggled to hold on against a very familiar foe.

The Blaugrana are at the top of the La Liga table but will have to climb a mountain in the return leg of the quarter-finals at the Metropolitano Stadium.

With this shock win, Atletico will definitely go into their home leg with confidence and a massive advantage. Their manager, Diego Simeone had his first ever career win at the Camp Nou. In fact, this is the first time Barcelona lost at home to Atletico Madrid since 2006. Simeone's side will now look to proceed further into the competition they have not yet won.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reflected on the game and told the press, "We were not lucky today. We had a good match in the first half. We got the red card and directly came the goal. In the second half, we played well with one player less and then they scored the goal. We have the quality to come back, and this is our goal; now we have to think positive. I am proud about my team."

The two sides will meet again for the second quarter-final leg on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at Atleti's home ground, the Metropolitano Stadium.