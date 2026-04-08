Bayern Munich closer to semi-finals after defeated Real Madrid in UCL

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany had dreamt of a victory in what he considered the toughest match in the competition, and his team delivered. Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scored in the 41st and 46th minute respectively in a match where Bayern was the better side. Real Madrid retaliated with a beautiful goal as their star striker Kylian Mbappe scored in the 74th minute but that was not enough.

However, the star of the match was 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer who made some spectacular saves, making it harder for Madrid to score. He was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match award.

While Bayern Munich deserve to be happy after their hard-earned victory, the battle is only half won. The two sides will meet once again for the second leg of the quarter-final on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. This time, Bayern will host their Spanish opponents at the Allianz Arena and hopefully, they will make most of the advantage and hold on to their lead, thus securing a place in the semi-finals.