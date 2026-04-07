Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany braces for a tough game against Real Madrid

Ahead of the match, the German club boss said, "It’s a dream for everyone to win here in this stadium with FC Bayern. I think there’s no bigger challenge in world football. We’re happy to be here and we’re looking forward to the game."

He continued, "At FC Bayern, you always need to have the belief that you can and will be successful. It’s not arrogance, but you have to have the will and belief that you can maybe win everything this year. That doesn’t happen often, but you have to try everything for it."

A matter of worry for Vincent, is Harry Kane's presence. The striker could not be a part of Bayern's win at Freiburg on Saturday due to an ankle trouble but has been working his best to be in the starting eleven on Tuesday.

The head coach had addressed the situation in a press conference earlier saying, "(Kane) had his second practice session today and was also (training) when he didn't play, so I don't really think that he lost his rhythm. We have to wait [till matchday] to get the final information and then we make the decision accordingly. But he's part of our team and that's positive to us."