Will Barcelona star Raphinha face ban following harsh comments against UEFA referee?

However, Raphinha was harsh with his words against the VAR and match referees. Following the match on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Metropolitano Stadium, the 29-year-old footballer criticised the decisions taken by match referee Clément Turpin.

The Brazilian said, "It's a stolen match. To err is human, but for it to happen again in the second leg? We played very well, but they've robbed us of this tie."

He continued, "The refereeing was riddled with problems; the decisions he made were unbelievable. Atlético committed I don't know how many fouls and the referee didn't show them a single yellow card. I really want to understand his fear that Barça might qualify."

Now, media reports suggest that Raphinha's statements violated the UEFA code of conduct by bringing "disrepute" to the body, according to Article 11 of its Disciplinary Code. If charged, the consequence will be harsh for the footballer who will be banned for three matches and a penalty will be imposed which he will have to serve once the 2026/27 Champions League season begins.

This means, Barcelona, who are well on their way to qualify for the upcoming Champions League season, will not be able to play Raphinha due to his suspension.

Raphinha did not take the loss well and made an Instagram post expressing his sentiment. In the caption, he wrote, "It’s one of the hardest feelings of my career seeing my teammates right now and not being able to be on the field battling with them. Being away, prevented from doing what I love most, hurts in a way it’s hard to explain."

"I've suffered every minute like I'm in there, with the constant urge to run, help and give it my all for this team. I am incredibly proud of each of my teammates for what they did to the end", he added.