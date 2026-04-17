Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid in a classic Champions League clash

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena reminded football fans why they fell in love with the sport in the first place.
On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the two sides clashed after Bayern secured against hosts Real Madrid. With seven goals scored in all, the match was one for the ages, with the German side emerging victorious and sealing a much-deserved spot at the UCL semi-finals.
On Wednesday, Bayern Munich marched into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a 4-3 home win (6-4 on aggregate) in a scintillating match against Real Madrid where both sides refused to accept defeat.
Bayern went into the match with a one-goal lead from the first-leg that took place last week. However, thirty seconds into the match, a mistake from seasoned Bayern goalie Manuel Neuer proved costly for the German side as Real Madrid's Arda Guler made no mistake to send the ball right into the net. The 21-year-old's beautiful curler brought the Spanish side on level terms on aggregate.
However, Bayern did not take a lot of time to respond as Aleksander Pavlovic regained his team's lead with a beautiful goal at the 6-minute mark. Both sides looked extremely strong and determined, and Real equalised once again when Arda scored his second in the 29th minute, a magnificent free kick that left everyone stunned.
Less than 10-minutes later, Bayern star Harry Kane made sure his team stayed on top, and netted the ball in the 38th minute. However, the drama was far from over. This time, Real's star came to the rescue and scored a terrific goal right before half time, at the 42nd minute.
Real Madrid continued to look sharp in the second half, challenging Bayern Munich who too, were in top form. However, Real failed to make a breakthrough and finally, as everyone braced themselves for the match to roll into extra time, Eduardo Camavinga's silly mistake invited a second yellow from the referee on the night, and he was sent off.
This was the turning point of the game when Bayern took full advantage of their opponents missing a man. Immediately after Camavinga's red card in the 86th minute, Luis Diaz scored a stunner in the 89th minute, levelling the two teams on the night, and giving Bayern the lead on aggregate.
Bayern's late show was far from over as Michael Olise, who played extremely well all night but missed easy chances, finally got a much-deserved goal in the 90+4th minute, which ended up being the final move of the match. Olise, undoubtedly, was named the Player of the Match.
Vincent Kompany's side got the dream victory they wanted, that too at home. Now the German club will play Paris St. Germain in the semi finals, a match with a lot of promise.
Real Madrid players were unhappy with the refereeing but the truth is, the better team won. While Real Madrid played well, they had sparks and Bayern were ruthless and made very few mistakes. The Spanish side has 15 Champions League trophies, making them unpredictable in the tournament. However, this was not meant to be. Now, they run the risk of ending up without a single trophy this season.