Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid in a classic Champions League clash

Bayern went into the match with a one-goal lead from the first-leg that took place last week. However, thirty seconds into the match, a mistake from seasoned Bayern goalie Manuel Neuer proved costly for the German side as Real Madrid's Arda Guler made no mistake to send the ball right into the net. The 21-year-old's beautiful curler brought the Spanish side on level terms on aggregate.

However, Bayern did not take a lot of time to respond as Aleksander Pavlovic regained his team's lead with a beautiful goal at the 6-minute mark. Both sides looked extremely strong and determined, and Real equalised once again when Arda scored his second in the 29th minute, a magnificent free kick that left everyone stunned.

Less than 10-minutes later, Bayern star Harry Kane made sure his team stayed on top, and netted the ball in the 38th minute. However, the drama was far from over. This time, Real's star came to the rescue and scored a terrific goal right before half time, at the 42nd minute.

Real Madrid continued to look sharp in the second half, challenging Bayern Munich who too, were in top form. However, Real failed to make a breakthrough and finally, as everyone braced themselves for the match to roll into extra time, Eduardo Camavinga's silly mistake invited a second yellow from the referee on the night, and he was sent off.