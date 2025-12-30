Comparison with football's greatest names does not affect Lamine Yamal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lamine said, "It’s best not to compare yourself to anyone. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo did what they did because they wanted to be themselves and not compare themselves to others. I want to build my own path".

There is already so much pressure to perform consistently at the highest level, it is probably the best thing that Lamine does not allow the relentless comparisons to get to him.

Lamine Yamal has already collected quite a few accolades in his short time on the field. Recently, at the Globe Soccer Awards, he won the Best Forward and was also awarded the extremely prestigious Maradona Award at such a young age.

He was in the running for the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best awards in 2025. However, he came too close to winning both times before ultimately losing to Franca and PSG's Ousmane Dembele who had a phenomenal season.

After Dembele won the Ballon d'Or, in the spirit of true sports-person-ship, Lamine Yamal congratulated his colleague. He wrote on Instagram, "God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top. Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate @o.dembele7 for the award and the great season".