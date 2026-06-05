FIFA criticised after it places ban on reusable bottles inside stadiums during World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in less than a week, FIFA has made a last-minute change in policy and has placed a ban on reusable water bottles. According the recent development, fans will not be able to bring refillable water bottles into 16 stadiums that are set to host tournament matches.
Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, experts are already concerned about the rising temperatures and high heat that can affect players and fans at the stadium.
In the midst of the climate concern, the governing body has now banned fans from taking reusable water bottles into 16 stadiums across the three host nations, Mexico, Canada and the US.
Reports suggest that many of these stadiums do not even have proper protection from the sun. This last-minute change follows an update in the 'Stadium Code of Conduct' which is being heavily criticised.
An English fan body, Free Lions, said in a statement, "Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money grab". They said that so far, fans were supposed to be allowed to carry bottles they could refill in the stadium for free.
"In all of our discussions, free water availability in stadiums was a key one and we were assured by FIFA that this would be the case", the group added.
Indeed, FIFA rules allowed fans to carry reusable, transparent water bottles upto one litre capacity. However, the permission has been retracted citing "avoidance of doubt". This means, fans at the stadiums will have to purchase water from the stadium at steep rates.
FIFA says the decision was to prevent risk of injury to players on the field and fans in the stand, given that water bottles could be thrown. "FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff", the body said in a statement.
Addressing the concerns of fans regarding price hike on beverages at the stadium, the body further said, "Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium."
Coca-Cola has been a long-time sponsor of FIFA that will exclusively supply all beverages such as soda, water and others, at the World Cup set to kick off on June 11, 2026.