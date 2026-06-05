FIFA criticised after it places ban on reusable bottles inside stadiums during World Cup

In the midst of the climate concern, the governing body has now banned fans from taking reusable water bottles into 16 stadiums across the three host nations, Mexico, Canada and the US.

Reports suggest that many of these stadiums do not even have proper protection from the sun. This last-minute change follows an update in the 'Stadium Code of Conduct' which is being heavily criticised.

An English fan body, Free Lions, said in a statement, "Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money grab". They said that so far, fans were supposed to be allowed to carry bottles they could refill in the stadium for free.

"In all of our discussions, free water availability in stadiums was a key one and we were assured by FIFA that this would be the case", the group added.