India now has an official 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcaster; when and where to watch football's biggest tournament?

When does the 2026 FIFA World Cup begin?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States. With an enlarged 48-team format for the first time ever, it is indeed a historic tournament.

A total of 104 matches will be played throughout the tournament. According to IST, the World Cup will kick off on June 12, 2026 at 12:30 am and will end with the final, to be played on July 20 at 12:30 am.

Where can fans stream the World Cup in India?

After much uncertainty, Zee Entertainment has finally secured the media rights for the 2026 World Cup and will broadcast the tournament in India. Fans can catch all the 104 matches live which will be telecast on Zee's brand new sports channels:

Unite8 Sports 1 Unite8 Sports 1 HD Unite8 Sports 2 Unite8 Sports 2 HD

All the matches will also be live-streamed on the Zee5 app, making it possible for people to watch the matches on their personal electronic devices.