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Mind-blowing World Cup records that may never be broken

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, let's look at some interesting records
Mind-blowing World Cup records that may never be broken
Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy in 2022
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The FIFA World Cup creates history with every edition. Every single player at the tournament brings magic but some engrave their names in history books. Here are some spectacular records at the coveted football tournament that might never be broken.

Most goals in a single tournament: Just Fontaine (13 goals)
Most goals in a single tournament: Just Fontaine (13 goals)
Three yellow cards in a single match: Josip Šimunić
Three yellow cards in a single match: Josip Šimunić
Most goals scored by an individual in one game: Oleg Salenko (5 goals)
Most goals scored by an individual in one game: Oleg Salenko (5 goals)
Most minutes played in the World Cup: Lionel Messi (2,315 minutes)
Most minutes played in the World Cup: Lionel Messi (2,315 minutes)
Oldest player ever to play in a World Cup: Essam El Hadary (45 years, 161 days)
Oldest player ever to play in a World Cup: Essam El Hadary (45 years, 161 days)
Oldest goalscorer at the World Cup: Roger Milla (42 years, 39 days)
Oldest goalscorer at the World Cup: Roger Milla (42 years, 39 days)
2026 FIFA World Cup
World Cup records