Mind-blowing World Cup records that may never be broken

The FIFA World Cup creates history with every edition. Every single player at the tournament brings magic but some engrave their names in history books. Here are some spectacular records at the coveted football tournament that might never be broken.
Most goals in a single tournament: Just Fontaine (13 goals)
Three yellow cards in a single match: Josip Šimunić
Most goals scored by an individual in one game: Oleg Salenko (5 goals)
Most minutes played in the World Cup: Lionel Messi (2,315 minutes)
Oldest player ever to play in a World Cup: Essam El Hadary (45 years, 161 days)
Oldest goalscorer at the World Cup: Roger Milla (42 years, 39 days)